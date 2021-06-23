End-to-end web platform provider Platform.sh and OVHcloud launched “OVHcloud Web PaaS powered by Platform.sh”, which provides development teams with tools to build, run, and scale websites and applications through their partnership.

Combining robust infrastructure and flexibility

The solution that requires 100% data residency within Europe is integrated into the range of products offered by OVHcloud. Furthermore, this PaaS solution combines the robust infrastructure of OVHcloud and the flexibility of Platform.sh technology. While deploying software written in PHP, Node.js, Python, Go, .Net, Java, and more, IT teams can lead web technologies including Drupal, Symfony, Magento, WordPress, and Jamstack through this platform.

Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud, said,

“We are proud to announce this partnership with Platform.sh, which once again proves the strength and importance of our ecosystem. Data control continues to win the concerns of users, and we want to support evolving needs in PaaS with trusted solutions that do not compromise on performance. Today we are taking an important step by jointly deploying a solution that revolutionizes the development of web projects. And we do it on a public cloud platform capable of guaranteeing its users the total integrity of their data. By integrating Platform.sh technology, we are confirming our shift towards PaaS and offering our European customers a solution that combines data sovereignty, simplicity and agility.”

From developers to designers to editors, all members of a team can work in parallel across multiple environments on Platform.sh. Freelancers, small groups, and larger teams can reach the offering multiple levels OHVcloud website. Enterprise offerings will be subsequently available from Platform.sh utilizing OVHcloud European datacenters.

