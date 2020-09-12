End-to-end web platform provider Platform.sh announced that the company is expanding its services to the West US 2 data center region of Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform, Azure. The company stated that the expansion is a part of the Platform.sh’s long-term collaboration with Microsoft. The US-West region joins the Platform.sh US-East and Canada regions in North America.

Complex infrastructure deployments

Platform.sh allows organizations to deliver complex infrastructure deployments. The expansion will help global website fleet customers put their sites closer to their audiences. With Platform.sh, organizations will also be able to accelerate growth by automating the setup of environments and provides visibility into and control over usage. Platform.sh Co-founder and CEO Fred Plais said,

“Microsoft Azure is known for being a very open and flexible cloud computing platform. Platform.sh shares that same commitment to freedom, supporting an array of languages and frameworks that enable enterprises to keep their options open, flexible, and future-proof.”

