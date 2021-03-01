SaaS Managed Kubernetes provider for private and edge clouds, Platform9 announced that the company has closed $12.5 million in its additional Series D funding, which brings the total to $37.5 million. The funding round was led by WRVI Capital, with participation from all existing venture investors including NGP Capital, Mubadala Ventures, Canvas Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and Redpoint Ventures.

$37.5 million in total

The company stated that the additional Series D Funding round has accelerated business momentum in the fiscal year 2020. The company also reported a Net Promoter Score of 71 and a customer satisfaction score of 99% for 2020.

Platform9’s Managed Kubernetes deployments have become a critical part of many large-scale and complex 5G infrastructure roll-outs, hybrid cloud containers-as-a-service, and Edge. Sirish Raghuram, Co-Founder and CEO of Platform9, said,

“Kubernetes has become the de-facto standard for building out hybrid and edge applications. However, the journey to cloud native is fraught with complexity: developers need to understand micro-services, platform engineers need to operationalize Kubernetes, and ongoing upkeep of cloud native applications is extremely difficult. We are excited to leverage the new capital to greatly simplify this challenge with our industry leading SaaS Managed Kubernetes product for edge, private, and hybrid cloud deployments.”

See more Cloud Computing News