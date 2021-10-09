Distributed cloud networking and SDN automation company, Pluribus Networks secured a $20 million investment round led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. The company stated that the funding will be used to accelerate the research and development for multiple new products initiatives along with sales and marketing resources. It will also accelerate its penetration into the market while supporting expansion.

Distributed Cloud Networking

Pluribus Networks’ portfolio of Freedom 9000 series data center switches, combined with the Netvisor ONE OS and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN automation software. It offers a highly automated and cost-effective network fabric boosting agility and simplifies network operations. Pluribus software is also available on a variety of hardware platforms. Kumar Srikantan, president and chief executive officer of Pluribus Networks said,

“With such pronounced momentum of cloud infrastructure towards distributed data center architectures, Pluribus is uniquely positioned to address a number of multi-site data centers, edge computing and metro use cases by providing networks that are highly distributed and perform at scale. The recent thorough due diligence and investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, along with the strong support of our existing investors, is an affirmation of our technology, vision and market position.”

