Presidio acquired Coda Global that offers a comprehensive suite of cloud consulting services with expertise in cloud migration, cloud-native application development, DevOps, big data enablement, and machine learning with advanced analytics.

Combination of the deep skills and management depth

Coda helps companies’ cloud-native transformation by using its DevOptimized approach. Coda guides customers of all sizes, from startups to enterprise-level companies worldwide, fitting them with technology solutions that meet their current business needs while giving them the ability to scale as their business grows.

Sam Fatigato, CEO, Coda Global, said,

“We are excited about providing even greater value to clients, as our organizations share a core business model, complementary competencies, and common culture and values. Being sales-led with a focus on top-level engineering, having a track record of high levels of customer satisfaction, and possessing the ability to deliver real Business and IT services and solutions to our clients, has been a hallmark of both Presidio and Coda through the years.”

Presidio provides digital ınfrastructure, cloud, and security solutions through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting implementation, and design.

Bob Cagnazzi, CEO, Presidio states,