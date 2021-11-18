Prevision.io announced that it has released the first every pay-as-you-go AI management platform on Google Cloud. The platform aims to help organizations with a limited amount of resources and infrastructure, providing them the ability to support robust AI projects.

Pay-as-you-go IA management

The platform democratizes AI through the removal of complicated licensing fees, allowing organizations to save thousands of dollars. It allows teams to deliver projects faster through an intuitive interface. By managing the complexities throughout the AI lifecycle and offering revolutionary pay-as-you-go pricing, the company is making it easier for organizations to build a robust, high-impact AI practice.

Prevision.io’s straightforward solution simplifies the process for its users drastically and automates most of the time-consuming tasks. Tuncay Isik, founder and CEO of Prevision.io said,

«We started Prevision.io with the goal of improving the lives of people who work with data day in and day out. Our industry-first AI management platform removes production inhibitors while still scaling the value, domain expertise, and impact users can have at their organizations. By putting our platform in the hands of users via the relationship with Google, it will shine a whole new light on the way predictive analytics can, and should, be done.»

