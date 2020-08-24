Primary Hosting has acquired Mobile Agent Now, a review monitoring and response platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Primary Hosting offers unparalleled access to the right solutions and developers for brands, companies and CTOs seeking to leverage telecom, SAAS, servers, cybersecurity, social media, mobile apps and advertising effectively, efficiently and in one place.

A new chapter for the company

92% of consumers read reviews while 68% of purchases are influenced by reviews. Over the past two and a half years, Mobile Agent Now has built a platform to rapidly aggregate, analyze and respond to reviews on behalf of companies. The Mobile Agent Now uberized model of responding to reviews provides a rapid response.

Mark Jeffreys, Mobile Agent Now Founder and former P&G executive said,