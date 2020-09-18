Pure Storage, a provider of storage-as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Portworx, the Kubernetes data services platform enterprises trust to run mission-critical applications in containers in production. With this acquisition, Portworx container data services will be combined with Pure’s data platforms and Pure Service Orchestrator software.

To create Kubernetes data services platform

CEO of Portworx Murli Thirumale defines Portworx as an unparalleled data services platform for customers running mission-critical applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Portworx, the Kubernetes Data Services Platform, provides persistent storage, high availability, data protection, data security, and cloud mobility for containers deployed in hybrid cloud architectures.

Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage, said,

“As forward-thinking enterprises adopt cloud-native strategies to advance their business, we are thrilled to have the Portworx team and their groundbreaking technology joining us at Pure to expand our success in delivering multi-cloud data services for Kubernetes. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in expanding our Modern Data Experience to cover traditional and cloud-native applications alike.”

