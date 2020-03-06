Pureport announced that Peter Sprygada has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer.

Pureport‘s new CTO Peter Sprygada will be responsible for all product strategy, engineering, and technical delivery of Pureport’s Multicloud Fabric platform. Sprygada held the Distinguished Engineer position, serving as the chief architect for the Ansible Automation Platform Red Hat before joining Pureport. Prior to Red Hat, Sprygada held senior technical and leadership positions at both Arista and Cisco, as well as a number of networking startups.

Over 20 years of experience

With over 20 years of experience in engineering and technology, Sprygada has been instrumental in assisting organizations to transform network operations through software. Rich Lee, CEO of Pureport said,

“We are excited to welcome Peter, and his depth of expertise in cloud networking, to our senior leadership team. As Pureport continues to revolutionize the way organizations connect to the cloud, Peter’s ability to transform network operations through automation, orchestration, and seamless customer experiences will help us drive new standards in this market, and continue to position our platform as the leader in frictionless multicloud networking.”

Sprygada, CTO of Pureport said,