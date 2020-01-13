QNAP Systems announced CloudFuze as its official technology partner for providing a multi-cloud data transfer solution to its customers.

QNAP Systems named CloudFuze as its official technology partner. The U.S.-based company CloudFuze offers end-to-end cloud file and user migrations for individuals and business users, including managed migrations for large enterprises. With this partnership, QNAP has integrated CloudFuze into QNAP’s HBS and HybridMount apps to provide users quick access to CloudFuze services to simplify their cloud-to-cloud data backup or sync tasks.

Optimized and agile cloud-to-cloud migration

Meiji Chang, General Manager of QNAP talked about the partnership, saying,

“An increasing number of organizations’ backup and recovery strategy operates on both physical and cloud platforms. We welcome the partnership with CloudFuze to help customers looking for streamlined workflow solutions to transfer or back up data from one cloud storage to another with CloudFuze’s optimized and agile cloud-to-cloud migration and sync solution.”

QNAP NAS customers can sign up for a CloudFuze account for transferring their data including files, users, and permissions to a cloud service of their choice.

“We are really excited to be associated with a market leader such as QNAP and have the opportunity to provide their customers with industry-leading file transfer services,” said Ravi Poli, CEO of CloudFuze.

“Adding CloudFuze’s high-value services to QNAP’s already strong backup and sync solutions is a win-win for all parties, particularly QNAP’s customer base.”

