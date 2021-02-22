The next-generation cloud-native analytics platform built for the embedded analytics needs of SaaS application providers, Qrvey announced a follow-on investment of $8.5 million from its existing investors. The funding will be used to scale its sales, marketing, and customer experience operations. The $8.5 million investment follows a $7.5 million Series A funding round announced last year.

$19.5 million in total

The latest investment brings the total raised to $19.5 million. Qrvey is an embedded analytics platform built to help SaaS providers generate more revenue and operational efficiency by simplifying the process of putting actionable insights in the hands of all users. Qrvey’s AWS-native platform is driven by a team with decades of experience in the analytics industry. Arman Eshraghi, founding CEO, Qrvey, said,

“We created Qrvey to address the unique analytics needs of SaaS applications, and we are pleased to see the market continuing to reward us for our approach. Our cloud-native, serverless, all-in-one platform moves beyond just visualizations to support the entire analytics pipeline, allowing organizations to collect, visualize, analyze and automate any kind of data, from any source. The way we are able to do this in a no-code fashion is distinguishing us from existing players in the analytics space that are ill-equipped for the needs of today’s SaaS application providers.”

See more Cloud Computing News