QTS Realty Trust announced the formal deployment of the QTS Innovation Lab (QIL) underpinning the company’s Service Delivery Platform (SDP).

QTS Realty Trust‘s QTS Innovation Lab (QIL) helps organizations view, manage and optimize their data center environments with ease. The QIL is a dedicated organization within QTS supporting SDP and a major shift in how data center services are developed and delivered to customers. It features a team of data scientists, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data visualization experts dedicated to ideate, conceptualizes and bring forth innovative, first-to-market solutions that dramatically improve the way customers interact with QTS’ data center infrastructure.

3D Mapper

The first new innovation resulting from the QIL is 3D Mapper. It is a visualization app that renders an exact replication of a customer’s IT environment in real-time. 3D visualizations are embedded with critical information including power utilization, temperature and humidity data, physical security, and asset details by rack location.

Brent Bentsen, Chief Technology Officer at QTS said,