QuadraNet announced that the company has joined the Federated Edge powered by Zadara Edge Cloud Services. Managed Service Providers will be able to deploy edge cloud workloads anywhere in the world, not just within QuadraNet’s data centers. The Federated Edge allows QuadraNet and their MSPs to provision IT-as-a-Service business solutions to customers as close as necessary to their workloads.

Geographical Coverage

By joining the Zadara Federate Edge, QuadraNet can pass its benefits to its customer, including pay per use and the flexibility to expand and shrink on demand. As a federation MSPs can offer customers the benefits of edge workloads where they are needed.

Federated Edge allows QuadraNet partners to serve customers in a new global way and to benefit from doing business in more places and working with new customers around the world. Ilan Mishan, CEO of QuadraNet said,

“QuadraNet Cloud is now available Worldwide. Powered by Zadara’s Edge Cloud Services, QuadraNet is excited to offer On-Demand Edge Cloud Services anywhere in the world.”

See more Cloud Computing News