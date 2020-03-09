QuadraNet Enterprises, an IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and colocation services provider, adds its management team, William D. Souder as the company’s Chief Cloud Officer. With his new role, William D. Souder manages all aspects of cloud technology and strategy, with a focus on driving QuadraNet towards products that provide an elastic Enterprise Cloud and premise cloud-enabled solutions.

Leading the newly formed Cloud Business Unit

Previously, William D. Souder served at Total Server Solutions as Senior Vice President of IT Operations. With his 19 years of experience architecting and managing the implementation of corporate, service-oriented enterprise XaaS solutions, he will be the leader of the newly formed Cloud Business Unit, which created and delivered a new set of next-gen enterprise cloud products and services. William Souder said:

“I am excited to join QuadraNet, an absolute leader in the IaaS space. Leveraging their already stellar customer service, and bedrock of existing infrastructure around the world, it makes for a great springboard for the next generation of devOps and AI-infused cloud products. The cloud-native market is still the wild west, and I believe that there is still tremendous room for innovation in the space.”

QuadraNet CEO, Ilan Mishan says William is the right CCO for the next era at QuadraNet.