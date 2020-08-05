QuadraNet hired Senior Cloud Solutions Architect Tony DeLuce. DeLuce will report directly to the Chief Cloud Officer, William D. Souder and will support cloud and channel sales efforts with well-architected solution designs. DeLuce will be instrumental in providing customer feedback, marketing support, and direct input to further Cloud product development.

20 years of technical solutions engineering experience

Tony DeLuce has 20 years of technical solutions engineering experience, including leading solution engineering teams before coming QuadraNet. He brings extensive experience with BareMetal and VMware Private Cloud as well as AWS, Azure, and, most recently, GCP.

Ilan Mishan, Founder and CEO of QuadraNet, said,

“Cloud computing is crucial as ever. Tony brings years of deep industry expertise, with an outstanding reputation in the solution architecture and design arena. We are confident that he will be a strong asset to the Cloud Business unit, which is growing rapidly and will help the unit to meet the surge in demand of cloud computing. As office and store closures across the globe pushed more activity online, the remote data storage and processing have become an essential link for many people to stay connected. There is a pressing need for cloud providers to keep cloud infrastructure properly operating.

QuadraNet that was founded in 2001 is a globally recognized cloud solution provider. The company has been helping the enterprise to SMB customers worldwide deploy a complete suite of enterprise-grade IaaS solution.