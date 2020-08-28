QuadraNet announced its partnership Veeam. With the partnership, QuadraNet became a registered Veeam VCSP. The collaboration allows QuadraNet to provide Modern Data Protection for Modern Business Challenges. QuadraNet’s QNProtect Data Protection platform helps companies keep their business running regardless of where the customer’s data resides can be physical systems, SaaS services, public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-cloud.
Anti-Ransomware solution, and Object Lock Data immutability
QuadraNet takes advantage of Veeam’s Anti-Ransomware solution, and Object Lock Data immutability that permits backup data copies to be made unchangeable. William D. Souder, QuadraNet’s Chief Cloud Officer said,
“We have truly forged a fantastic relationship with Veeam. Together, we work closely to ensure seamless integration and performance in our Data Protection Solution, which provides a consistent and dependable service level to QuadraNet customers. As consumers and customers become accustomed to easy, intuitive, super-fast transactions driven by data, we deliver consistent results enabling customers to return focus to other areas of their business. Our clients are looking for confidence and trust that digital transactions will always work as expected. Naturally, we partnered with Veeam.”
