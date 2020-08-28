QuadraNet announced its partnership Veeam. With the partnership, QuadraNet became a registered Veeam VCSP. The collaboration allows QuadraNet to provide Modern Data Protection for Modern Business Challenges. QuadraNet’s QNProtect Data Protection platform helps companies keep their business running regardless of where the customer’s data resides can be physical systems, SaaS services, public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-cloud.

Anti-Ransomware solution, and Object Lock Data immutability

QuadraNet takes advantage of Veeam’s Anti-Ransomware solution, and Object Lock Data immutability that permits backup data copies to be made unchangeable. William D. Souder, QuadraNet’s Chief Cloud Officer said,