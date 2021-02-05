Cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions provider, Qualys introduced SaaSDR, which provides a single console for IT and security teams to gain continuous visibility, security, and compliance of critical SaaS apps. Qualys SaaSDR, powered by Qualys Cloud Platform, streamlines and automates managing SaaS security, risk, and compliance.

Automated, up-to-date inventory and control over SaaS apps, folders, and documents

The new solution offers automated, up-to-date inventory and control over SaaS apps, folders, and documents to protect against malicious or unintended exposure of information and deliver a deep understanding of the SaaS apps’ compliance posture. According to the announcement, the final release will also provide native support for Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365, Zoom, and Salesforce. SaaSDR provides:

User and Device Visibility – Automatically inventory SaaS application users and user groups (internal and external) along with the files and folders users own and can access. It also gathers detailed information on endpoints, such as an asset’s details, location, running services, installed software, and more, all in a single, unified view.

Powerful Access Controls – Get complete control over users and data access rights to quickly review and granularly assign the proper access levels – all from a single interface.

Data Exposure Insights – Shine a spotlight on SaaS applications and third-party apps to immediately identify security weaknesses like incorrect permissions, at-risk files, file changes, misconfiguration issues, critical vulnerabilities, and exploits using advanced threat intelligence.

Security and Compliance Posture – Realize continuous and automated security posture and configuration assessments for SaaS applications along with enforcement of compliance aligned with industry benchmarks like O365 via CIS, PCI-DSS, NIST, and CIS.

Assess Risk – Leverage the Qualys Cloud Platform to correlate SaaS application data insights such as user access rights and data exposure, with additional security telemetry, like user location, time of access, file changes, host vulnerabilities and configurations, advanced threats, and more to manage risk.

Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, said,

“Qualys’ massive investment in our Cloud Platform provides the relevant context, real-time analysis, visibility, and scale needed to support detection and response offerings such as SaaSDR. Qualys SaaSDR’s native connectors build security into SaaS apps providing clarity and an unparalleled level of detail and insight – all from a single screen – so that customers can ensure their SaaS apps are secure and compliant.”

