Qualys, a provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, is expanding Qualys VMDR to mobile devices with support for Android and iOS/iPadOS. Qualys’ all-in-one VMDR provides in-depth mobile device visibility, data security insights, proactive posture monitoring, and automated response for all iOS and Android devices and installed apps.

Continuous vulnerability assessment

Qualys VMDR for mobile devices provides comprehensive mobile device and app inventory, continuous vulnerability assessment, real-time misconfiguration monitoring, built-in response and patch orchestration.

Suhail Muhammad, SOC Manager, global humanitarian aid organization, said,

“The use of mobile devices as threat vectors has increased exponentially, particularly during the pandemic due to the growth in the remote workforce. Thus, I am pleased to see Qualys bring its outstanding Cloud Agent support to Android and iOS devices. Now I can expand my vulnerability management program to mobile devices and get the visibility I need to end mobile threats before they start.”

Qualys VMDR for mobile devices is available standalone or as part of the Qualys VMDR solution.

