Quantum Corporation announced the acquisition of Western Digital’s ActiveScale object storage business. With the addition of the ActiveScale product line and talent, Quantum added object storage software and erasure coding technology to its portfolio. Quantum aims to expand in storing and managing video and unstructured data using a software-defined approach. It is expected that the transaction will be closed by March 31, 2020. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Object storage software and erasure coding technology

According to the announcement, Quantum and Western Digital are committed to executing a smooth transition for customers and key stakeholders. Quantum providing post-closing continued support for ActiveScale products and a strong commitment to investing in the ActiveScale product line. Unstructured data are growing exponentially in every industry. This content requires high-speed capture, and processing then is generally retained for many years or decades.

Object storage software can make this unstructured data well-suited with its number of attributes such as massive scalability, high availability, and easy management. Quantum supports the ActiveScale product line for over five years. Object storage can be used as an active archive tier of storage. ActiveScale can serve several use cases, including object storage in media production, for enterprise archiving and long-term retention, for genomics and life sciences, for video surveillance.

“As Quantum returns to a growth path, we will be evaluating strategic acquisitions that bolster our technology portfolio,” says Jamie Lerner, President, and CEO, Quantum. He added: