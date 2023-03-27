Quantum Brilliance, a developer of quantum computing products and solutions, has released a new version of its open-source Qristal software able to compile quantum programs written in CUDA Quantum, Nvidia‘s newly announced open-source programming model. Announced at Nvidia GTC, a global AI conference, Quantum Brilliance’s new release of Qristal heralds a major step forward in hybrid quantum-classical computing.

Full-stack software package

Quantum Brilliance’s diamond-based quantum accelerators were designed from the outset with hybrid quantum-classical applications in mind. They run at room temperature and can be miniaturized, allowing them to be deployed at scale in edge, cloud, and supercomputing applications. Qristal is the leading full-stack software package for writing, compiling, testing and simulating quantum and hybrid quantum-classical programs.

Pat Scott, software lead at Quantum Brilliance said,

« This new version of Qristal is the first full-stack quantum software to support CUDA Quantum. Working together with Nvidia , we have been able to place the powerful new CUDA Quantum framework at the heart of the quantum software landscape, right from the moment of its first release. The introduction of CUDA Quantum is a transformative step in the evolution of quantum computing, as it offers extensive tools for tightly integrating high-performance classical algorithms with cutting-edge quantum ones. By providing the capability in Qristal to compile quantum programs written in CUDA Quantum, we have made it possible to build quantum software that runs seamlessly across Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), central processing units (CPUs) and quantum processing units (QPUs). Incorporating CUDA Quantum into Qristal also means users can run large-scale supercomputer simulations of future hybrid quantum-classical computers that simultaneously exploit quantum processors, classical CPUs and GPUs. »

Timothy Costa, director of high-performance computing and quantum computing at Nvidia said,

« The integration of Nvidia CUDA Quantum within Qristal brings hybrid quantum computing with diamond-based quantum hardware one step closer to reality. As the leading full-stack development platform, CUDA Quantum enables dynamic workflows to seamlessly use quantum and GPU acceleration, which is essential to unlock the potential of quantum computing. »