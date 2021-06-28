Qumulo announced that it has achieved AWS Storage Competency, which means the company’s File Data Management Platform is a proven technology to enable customers to drive successful outcomes on AWS leveraging the Qumulo primary storage solution. The achievement also differentiates Qumulo as an AWS Partner Network member delivering a Primary Storage solution on AWS.

Unstructured data management

Qumulo allows users to securely store data on AWS and can offer the scale, performance, and enterprise features required to support some of the most demanding applications and workflows customers wish to run on AWS which enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. AWS Competency Program aims to identify AWSPartners with deep industry experience and expertise. Keith Nargi, Field Chief Technology Officer of Qumulo said,

“Qumulo is natively built for the cloud. Enabling our customers to successfully manage their unstructured data as part of their digital transformation has never been more important. Attaining the AWS Storage Competency designation underscores our ability to consistently achieve that customer success in the cloud. No two companies have the same cloud migration journey. Qumulo is dedicated to helping customers develop a customized cloud strategy that will meet their business needs, deliver results and provide a competitive edge by leveraging the power of AWS.”

