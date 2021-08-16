File data management provider across hybrid cloud, Qumulo announced a strategic partnership with Super Micro to offer customers more flexibility and choice with cost-efficient file data storage and compute solutions.

Greater flexibility

To meet the growing needs, the alliance will expand Qumulo’s Server q offerings. It allows users to take advantage of a new generation of all NVMe systems with multiple capacity options, available through Super Micro, while continuing to receive support provided by the Qumulo Customer Success team.

Qumulo’s software offers users a flexible foundation creating deployment options on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge, via partner hardware platforms and the major cloud service providers. Craig Bumpus, Chief Revenue Officer of Qumulo said,

“Our customers want flexibility and choice when building enterprise file storage solutions. Qumulo’s new go-to-market strategy with Supermicro gives our customers a high-performance option in an ultra-dense footprint that addresses a huge span of workloads from edge to analytics. We are excited to continue solving our customers’ data management problems while expanding our offerings to include more flexibility and efficiency with Supermicro.”

