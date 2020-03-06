Qumulo announced its v3 software release, ushering in the new decade with the security, scalability, and simplicity of data insights necessary.

Qumulo‘s new v3 release enables organizations to accelerate the move to the cloud with a combination of security, simplicity, and scale coupled with real-time data analytics.

Qumulo’s v3 release provides:

End-to-End Data Security & Integrated Data Protection: Encryption of data is a critical concern and, in many instances, is required by government and industry regulations. Qumulo now provides encryption of data in-flight via SMBv3 and encryption at-rest on HPE’s Apollo appliances.

Accelerated All-NVMe Application Performance & New All-NVMe Platform: With its v3 software release, Qumulo has optimized its software to deliver high performance for small file data sets. These performance optimizations are delivered within a single software release that runs natively in the cloud or on a wide range of commodity hardware, accelerating workloads.

Simple to Manage with Greatly Expanded Real-Time Analytics Information: The v3 release delivers an enhanced user experience and additional capabilities, including snapshot capacity usage and latency by IP address, to ensure application performance is optimized.

Massive Scalability: Qumulo’s software was designed from the ground up to leverage 100 percent of the provisioned capacity, to store large and small files efficiently, and to run natively on cloud infrastructures. The v3 software release was tested on 100-node clusters to further demonstrate scale capabilities to over 36 petabytes in a single cluster.