Organizations fighting with the COVID-19 outbreak can use Qumulo’s software in the public cloud free of charge through July 2020. The software is free for organizations fighting with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Analyzing all available data in the cloud

While the spread of Coronavirus is continuing all over the world, organizations are working on tools to track its spread and to develop containment and eradication measures. The public cloud plays a critical role in enabling actionable results.

“Research and healthcare organizations across the world are working tirelessly to find answers and collaborate faster in their COVID-19 vaccine mission. It will be through the work of these professionals globally, sharing and analyzing all available data in the cloud, that a cure for COVID-19 will be discovered.”

said Matt McIlwain, chairman of the board of trustees of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and managing partner at Madrona Venture Group.

For the public health of the global community, research organizations have to analyze large data sets. Qumulo’s cloud-native file and data services enable organizations to capture, process, analyze and share data sets with researchers from all over the world. Bill Richter, president and CEO of Qumulo said:

“Using Qumulo’s software to manage and understand petabytes of data real-time, medical and research organizations around the world can work together and leverage the power of the cloud and hybrid environments to fight COVID-19.

This virus requires every organization that can make a difference to do so right now, and band together to solve this problem with all available technology resources and the smartest minds on the planet collaborating seamlessly.”

Organizations can be registered to use Qumulo’s file software in the cloud by visiting qumulo.com/cloudfileforcovid. Qumulo’s file software will be deployable through the Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Marketplaces.