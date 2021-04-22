Qumulo, a provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage and data services announced the expansion of its global operations to Asia-Pacific (APAC). additionally, the company also announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver simplicity and performance to customers across the region including the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives.

Expansion after Series E round of funding

Nearly nine months ago, Qumulo announced its Series E round of funding, during which the company noted its plan to dedicate a portion of funds toward expanding its global operations. The expansion to APAC builds on the increasing demand for the Qumulo File Data Platform in each of these countries from customers across major verticals, including healthcare, industrial manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, government, media and entertainment, and research computing.

Ibrahim Yashau, CIO of the People’s Majlis, Republic of Maldives, said,

“The Qumulo and HPE Solution has provided us the ability to seamlessly record live video streaming of our Parliament sessions. With its scale-out architecture, we do not have to worry if we run out of capacity. And thanks to Qumulo and InfoSight Management these tools help us to have real-time insights for both our data and hardware.”

Since 2017, Qumulo and HPE have a long-standing and successful global partnership. Today, HPE and Qumulo are further expanding their partnership to provide organizations in APAC unmatched file data management simplicity by combining Qumulo’s NVMe-optimized data platform software with the powerful innovation in HPE Proliant servers.

