Qwinix announced the free Google Cloud Training initiative. The new expanded Google Cloud Study Jam program will help organizations to improve their Google Cloud skills during the pandemic. During the training session, Qwinix educators walk learners through a series of online labs, allowing them to get hands-on practice with key Google Cloud tools and concepts. Attendees will also receive direct support from a Qwinix Cloud Educator and 30-days of Qwiklabs access, a learning platform that provides tutorials using real cloud environments, to continue their practice.

Google Cloud certification

Qwinix also stated that Cloud Study Jams is a critical resource for Google Cloud certification. Qwinix joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in 2019 and began hosting community Cloud Study Jams that same year. Darshan Puttannaiah, CEO and founder of Qwinix said,