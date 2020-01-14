Efficient Energy’s eChiller, which uses pure water (R718) as a refrigerant, is about to make its debut for data center cooling.

Munich’s University of Applied Science’s data center will be converted to a test site which uses the eChiller. The eChiller is developed, manufactured and distributed by Efficient Energy. The eChiller uses pure tap water as a refrigerant instead of F-gases. With its GWP of 0, water as a refrigerant does not release gases that are harmful to the climate. In addition, the technology also enables free cooling and claimed electricity consumption reductions of up to 70%.

DBU general secretary Alexander Bonde said,

“Technology is particularly important from an environmental point of view. On the one hand, it directly affects energy efficiency and thus climate protection. On the other hand, as part of a modernisation, it enables the replacement of conventional climate-damaging refrigerants with the environmentally friendly alternative water.”

The eChiller will be used in combination with the existing refrigeration system. They also want to develop an operating strategy for these hybrid systems that is aimed particularly at small and medium-sized data centres and is transferable.

