Rackspace announced that the Pure Storage collaboration solidified Rackspace as the largest global Managed Service Provider member of the Pure Partner Program. The company also unveiled key developments resulting from its partnership with Pure Storage initially launched in February 2019. The duo partnered to bring multi-cloud solutions to many enterprise, commercial, and healthcare customers. Rackspace and Pure Storage aim to serve a global SaaS provider that was trying to do two things in parallel: deliver a more cost-effective infrastructure and support their multi-cloud ambitions.

The Pure Storage Evergreen

The Pure Storage Evergreen model allows customers to add capacity and increase performance on demand non-disruptively as their data management needs evolve allowing for application modernization. It allows users to access to their storage, hybrid-cloud connectivity, and low latency for workloads quickly. This helps customers get to the cloud and maximize their IT investment by allowing them to seamlessly migrate mission-critical workloads. Peter FitzGibbon, VP Strategic Alliance Partnerships, Rackspace Technology, said,