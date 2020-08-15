Rackspace Technology announced it has partnered with Babbly. With the partnership, Babbly will focus on making improvements to its application and adding features and capabilities. Babbly’s platform helps parents track their children’s speech development from birth to two years of age. Babbly sought a partner with deep expertise in the AWS platform who could help identify the particular services it needed to use, as well as execute on the implementation.

Enhance their operations maximize efficiency

The company announced that Babbly chose Onica, a Rackspace Technology company and AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, due to its deep expertise with DevOps and AWS services. Tolga Tarhan, CTO, Rackspace Technology said,