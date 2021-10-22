End-to-end multi-cloud solutions provider, Rackspace Technology is increasing customer speed, quality, and efficiency with the launch of Container Enablement. Rackspace’s new solution is designed to address the common challenges while using the Kubernetes containerization platform. The new service offering provides flexible, on-demand multi-cloud expertise which includes, IaC management, CI/CD, DevOps transformation, and more, in an adjustable collaboration model.

On-Demand expertise for containerization platforms

Developing and maintaining a cloud-native platform mostly requires a large and experienced team, while application transformation adds extra challenges, such as operational shifts to code management, QA and testing process flows, and application operational release management. Achieving greater speed of innovation, improving developer productivity, and, application scalability, availability, and portability requires a successful containerization technology. Rackspace Container Enablement includes:

Managed Platform for Kubernetes – Offering unparalleled strategic flexibility to run Kubernetes on private clouds anywhere in the world; Rackspace Technology can help organizations meet data sovereignty requirements, connect applications internally and externally, leverage high-performance analytics, address low latency requirements, and overcome data gravity issues.

Better Economics – Working with Rackspace Technology, as opposed to building and operating their own container orchestration platforms, companies can benefit from substantial savings. Moreover, Rackspace Container Enablement provides on-demand access to subject matter experts in all areas of container enablement, reducing technical debt and accelerating economic benefits.

Proven Operational Experience at Scale – Rackspace Technology brings over two billion server hours of experience managing infrastructure at scale.

Eric Miller, CTO of Rackspace Technology said,

“As an increasing number of organizations have turned to containerized platforms to address their needs, they have found value in the Rackspace Elastic Engineering model which provides them dedicated Kubernetes expertise on the fly when they need it. The Rackspace Elastic Engineering model paired with our Managed Platform for Kubernetes helps customers to quickly navigate pain points of application modernization and it dramatically accelerates their adoption of containerization within their business.”

