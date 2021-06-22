End-to-end, multi-cloud technology solutions company, Rackspace Technology launches Rackspace DataOps. Customers will be able to leverage process maturity, agile delivery, and Fanatical Experience to accelerate the delivery of data. Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Data gives users access to data specialists via a modern managed service model. The new solution enhances operational efficiency and enables innovation by offering:

Agile methods to deliver business breakthroughs

“Do with” Approach: Our Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Data pod works in an agile, sprint-based model right alongside your team.

Consistent Team: No matter which tier of hours you use each month, you will always work with the same pod that knows you, your environment and your business.

Flexible, Tiered Pricing: Purchase ‘fractional access to your pod via straightforward hours-based tiers and scale up and down monthly should your business needs change.

Multi-faceted skill sets: The Rackspace Elastic Engineering Pod for Data consists of an engagement manager, data architects and engineers working together as one unit.

Jeff DeVerter, CTO Solutions of Rackspace Technology said,

“Rackspace DataOps Managed Services provide an agile and automated, process-oriented methodology combined with world-class support to improve the quality and reduce the cycle time of data analytics. This is important for our customers because it drives greater value from data by empowering business leaders with the possibilities of both live and predictive analytics from across their organization.”

See more Cloud Computing News