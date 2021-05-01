End-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions company, Rackspace announced that the company has made a strategic investment in a SaaS Managed Kubernetes provider for distributed clouds, Platform9. The company also announced the launch of Rackspace Managed Platform for Kubernetes, or MPK for short. The duo will collaborate and deeply align on products, technologies, and go-to-market activities.

Rackspace Managed Platform for Kubernetes

● Single pane of glass for deploying and managing clusters across public and private clouds

● Curated platform experience that provides frequently requested infrastructure services for containerized applications

● Specialized support team comprised of Certified Kubernetes Administrators versed in Kubernetes, Platform9, and multi-cloud

Taylor Bird, VP of Technology Strategy, Rackspace Technology, said,

“At Rackspace Technology and Platform9, we see the strain that transformation and growth puts on the ability for businesses to fully realize their cloud-native strategy. It’s the often missing technical and cultural components necessary for success that inspired us to develop our first collaborative offering, Rackspace Managed Platform for Kubernetes. As the shift to cloud-native platforms becomes more mainstream, we’ve seen an increasing demand for container services that enhance the developer experience and simplify operations. Our MPK solution is designed for customers of any size who are struggling with the increasingly disparate experience of managing container-based application deployments in a multi-cloud world.”

