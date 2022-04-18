Multicloud technology solutions company, Rackspace Technology announced that the company has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. To be able to join the MISA, the company demonstrated global delivery capabilities and integration of the Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security managed services into Microsoft’s suite of cloud-native security services and hybrid cloud technologies.

Strategic security plans

The duo has cultivated a relationship for over 18 years. Rackspace, a Gold Security Partner, has become a trusted advisor to organizations. The company will help companies to develop strategic security plans by leveraging the organization’s deep bench of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security experts. The companies will be able to gain access to a pod of certified security experts to assess, architect, implement, engineer, monitor, manage, and respond to complex challenges Through Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security. Through the Rackspace Technology collaboration with Microsoft, customers can:

Supplement and up-level team skills, with on-demand access to dedicated engineering resources, hands-on management of Azure environments, and scalability.

Alleviate the complexity of security and compliance in Azure environments with consultative services.

Modernize approaches to security with expert deployment and management of the right security technologies for each Azure environment.

Expertly manage the security needs of businesses by identifying ongoing threats and vulnerabilities and reducing the attack surface.

Design and build cloud security controls to address compliance mandates, such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and more.

Improve their cloud security posture by better understanding cloud threats and vulnerabilities.

Achieve ongoing security innovation through Azure native security tools to meet business transformation objectives.

Gary Alterson, Vice President, Security Solutions at Rackspace Technology said,

« The cloud is agile, flexible, and scales quickly. To be effective, security solutions must do the same. Rackspace Technology has a strong security relationship with Microsoft, providing customers Azure cloud-native security tooling paired with expert architecture and engineering services. Together, we help customers transform their businesses into secure, compliant-by-design, Azure native ecosystems. »