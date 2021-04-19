Rackspace Technology launched their new service model designed to help customers build and operate modern cloud environments, Rackspace Elastic Engineering. While traditional cloud managed services are fixed scope and focused on infrastructure operations, Rackspace Elastic Engineering helps customers embrace a cloud-native approach while delivering ongoing innovation, modernization, and transformation, in addition to world-class 24x7x365 operations.

Supporting all three major public cloud providers

Releasing today to support all three major public cloud providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Rackspace Elastic Engineering marks the beginning of a significant shift in Rackspace Technology’s approach to managed cloud support.

Tolga Tarhan, Chief Technology Officer, Rackspace Technology, said,

“Customers gain the most from cloud technologies when workloads, teams, and processes are transformed to a more cloud native and agile operating model. Traditional managed services struggle to deliver in these environments due to inflexible scope and contract structures. Rackspace Elastic Engineering combines our unmatched operational expertise with flexible, modern, cloud native engineering services.”

At the core of the Rackspace Elastic Engineering model are “Pods” – groups of nine architects and engineers focused on cloud engineering. Customers always work with the same Pod familiar with their team and environment and consume Rackspace Elastic Engineering services by subscribing to fractional capacity from their Pod through flexible monthly tiers.

In addition, Rackspace Elastic Engineering delivers a new model for an ongoing partnership with customers that’s built on the foundation of agile and DevOps disciplines, and backed by decades of Rackspace Technology operational expertise and Fanatical ExperienceTM.

