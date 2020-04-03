Rackspace, a cloud security solutions vendor and managed cloud services provider for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, announced its offer to fight the spread and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on its website:

“We are a 6-month program to anyone participating in relief efforts (including pharmaceutical and scientific research, healthcare, educational, and non-profit organizations) needing massive amounts of compute services to fight the spread and reduce the impact of COVID-19.”

A special page for coronavirus

sent a letter to its customers to inform them about the offerings related to coronavirus.

“We have developed special solutions to help our customers most affected by the quickly moving situation around COVID-19. We have created a webpage to give you access to experts, resources and solutions. We will use this page to capture the response efforts of the technology community, our partners, our ecosystem, and Rackers, to get solutions to you faster.”

Rackspace’s $10M offering in OpenStack public cloud compute resources targets pharmaceutical and scientific research, healthcare, educational, and non-profit organizations. In addition to this, Rackspace’s customers can use six months of Microsoft Teams to their Office 365 account for free for 6 months.