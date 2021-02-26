Rackspace Technology has been recognized as Cloudflare’s Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year in honor of its growth and strong, consistent joint customer engagements, which follows the company’s worldwide reseller and managed services partnership to protect business applications and infrastructure with the benefit of fully managed services.

Americas, APAC, and EMEA

Cloudflare announced its 2020 Partner Champions in a ceremony. According to the announcement, Rackspace Technology was honored as the top-performing managed services provider across Cloudflare’s 3 different sales regions: Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Regional awards were presented across five categories. Cloudflare’s committed partners have consistently provided services and value to joint customers through solutions, support, expertise, and on-going product training. Matthew Harrell, Global Head of Channels & Alliances, Cloudflare, said,

“As Cloudflare’s Worldwide Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year for 2020, we extend congratulations to Rackspace Technology its Americas, APAC, and EMEA teams. The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced how critical it is to have a secure, performant, and reliable Internet. Throughout these turbulent times, our partners have been busy innovating and helping organizations of all sizes transform their businesses. By protecting and accelerating websites, applications, and teams with Cloudflare, our partners like Rackspace Technology have helped these organizations adjust quickly, seize new opportunities, and thrive. Cloudflare’s mission to help build a better Internet is more important than ever, and we look forward to championing this with our partners in 2021.”

