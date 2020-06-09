Rackspace Hosting, the San Antonio cloud computing company, renamed as Rackspace Technology to bring to market the company’s significant multicloud expertise under the new name Rackspace Technology. The company now focuses on cloud optimization, security, cloud native enablement and data modernization.

New multicloud solutions

The new solutions provide customers with the following benefits:

• Cloud Optimization empowers customers to improve costs and performance for a changing market while delivering the experience their end customers demand.

• Cloud Security provides customers with expert security and compliance services for the enterprise and the cloud.

• Cloud Native Enablement accelerates multicloud transformation with cloud native application, data, and security built-in a DevOps culture.

• Data Modernization helps customers make predictive, data-driven decisions that accelerate innovation and increase ROI leveraging modern data analytics.

These efforts to go all in on multicloud has begun over the past year. The company’s massive transformation led by CEO Kevin Jones. Jones said: