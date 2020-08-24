Rackspace Technology announced the migration of Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL)’s IT services to a private cloud environment. This migration allows for 10 times more staff to provide essential health services remotely ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNWL is one of the largest NHS Trusts in the UK. This foundation provides integrated healthcare to a third of London’s population and South of England with more than 300 different health services across 150 sites as well as offering services to customers overseas.

Rackspace Technology was transited CNWL’s key infrastructure onto the cloud in VMware RPC-V, a resilient solution deployed in two data centers, as well as secure managed services. According to the announcement, the new infrastructure was implemented to allow many of CNWL‘s services to be offered in other ways rather than face to face with more than 2,000 concurrent home users all reliant on cloud technology.

Owen Powell, ICT Director at CNWL said,

“I don’t think we’d have managed to function if we hadn’t worked with Rackspace Technology. Most of what we do is on-premise, in-person healthcare so while a few people might work from home throughout the week, we have not generally operated remotely because we’ve never had to. We’ve made some great advances in how we interact with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, including online tests and prescriptions as well as demos and consults over video calls. By any standards, this has been an enormous upheaval, but there was never any issue with scaling to our new requirements with Rackspace Technology and our operations were, from a technological standpoint, unaffected by the lockdown, which is remarkable.”

This project has allowed the foundation to demonstrate the cost, technical and expertise benefits of our partnership for public sector organizations, according to Tim Lovejoy, VP Private Cloud, and Government at Rackspace Technology EMEA. After the migration, Rackspace will continue the transition from server-based legacy systems and onto private cloud services, as well as exploring the potential to move to a multi-cloud model by leveraging the public cloud.