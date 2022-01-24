End-to-end, multi-cloud technology solutions company Rackspace Technology announced that it has agreed to acquire Just Analytics. The company is a cloud-based data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider based in Japan and the Asia Pacific. The acquisition brings regional ties into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, with Just Analytics recently awarded four regional Microsoft partner of the year awards.

Cloud-based Data, Analytics, and AI

Just Analytics was founded in 2011. The company, headquartered in Singapore, has over 10 employees with an additional employee presence in Vietnam and India. Just Analytics’ proprietary data platform, Guzzle, helps clients design and create scalable data pipelines. Coupled with new-age cloud-based data and analytics services that transform data into insights, the platform offers a unified view of their information assets.

The platform is listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It automates the movement and transformation of any volume, variety, and velocity of data from a wide array of sources to data pipelines at scale for production. With Just Analytic’s AI capabilities, the platform allows users to deploy predictive capabilities solutions and business intelligence enabling them to analyze data from critical business and operational functions for business end-users. Kevin Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology said,

« The acquisition of Just Analytics ties into our growing professional services focus and brings market-leading Cloud-based data, analytics, and AI capabilities that are in demand from our customers and prospects. In addition, we will benefit from the company’s strong APJ regional ties, talented employee base, and natural evolution up the IT services stack. These benefits will provide a clear tie between our services and important customer business metrics. »

See more Cloud Computing News