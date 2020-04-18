Rackspace was recognized by VMware for positively impacting the world through the use of VMware technologies. The VMware Partner of the Year Awards includes: Partner Value, Partner Social Impact, Services Excellence, Digital Transformation, Cloud Platform Transformation, Partner Trailblazer, in addition to the Global Partner for Technology Innovation Award. IDC helped review and evaluate award submissions against the criteria for each category.

Exceptional group of innovative partners

Bill Swales, vice president and channel chief, Americas Partner Organization, VMware said,

“I am honored to recognize this year’s VMware Global Partner of the Year Award winners, which includes an exceptional group of innovative partners. VMware is proud to see Rackspace honored in the Partner Social Impact category, and we are thrilled to see their continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes.”

Matt Stoyka, Chief Solutions Officer at Rackspace said,