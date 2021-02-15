The cloud and IaaS services provider, Centroid and an intelligent, highly automated, Cloud Management Platform provider, RackWare have joined forces. Centroid and RackWare are working with medium and large organizations to upgrade their legacy systems to modern cloud solutions. The duo has partnered to empower HID Global. HID Global provides critical virtual and physical security solutions.

Modern cloud solutions

HID Global delivers physical and virtual digital identity solutions to enable its users to protect, access, and track physical and digital assets. Its products open doors, provide access to digital networks, personalize badges, verify transactions, find information, track assets, and connect individuals.

The company decided to upgrade its workload infrastructure from legacy VMware servers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, using RackWare’s management stack. RackWare provided Cloud Management Platform, Oracle delivered Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Centroid possessed the migration expertise. HID gained flexibility, agility, and scalability by making the change.

