Rahi Systems launched its cloud strategy and the addition of Matt Robinson as CTO for cloud and infrastructure.

Rahi Systems announced the launch of its cloud strategy. At the same time, with the addition of Matt Robinson to the company, he will lead the development of Rahi’s cloud computing services, which is intended to leverage Rahi’s ability to deliver efficient data center infrastructure. Many organizations would need help developing a holistic approach across cloud and on-premises environments, stated Rahi Systems. That’s why the company has launched its cloud strategy headed by Rahi’s New CTO Matt Robinson.

Implementing the right mix of cloud services to meet business

The Rahi team can serve as an overlay, helping to align an organization’s cloud strategy with its data center strategy and implement the right mix of cloud services to meet business and IT requirements. Rahi also offers cloud managed services that fill skills gaps, ensure operational efficiency and optimize the cloud environment.

“Few IT solution providers offer cloud services, and most cloud companies must partner with VARs for on-premises solutions. Rahi can do both well. We are very excited to put a framework and methodology around our cloud strategy, and to have an industry veteran of Matt’s caliber heading up our cloud services,”

said Tarun Raisoni, CEO & Co-Founder, Rahi Systems.

27 years of experience in the tech industry

Matt Robinson has been in the technology industry for the past 27 years, most recently as head of partner engineering at Google Cloud. He has previously held leadership roles at NetApp, Silicon Graphics and Alacritech across a variety of functions, including engineering, marketing, product management, professional services and customer support.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Rahi family to help build a world-class cloud and infrastructure organization,” said Matt Robinson.

“Rahi’s longstanding data center and infrastructure experience at Fortune 500 clients helps set the stage for us to deliver hybrid and multi-cloud solutions across every industry vertical. With a strong focus on building a data strategy through strategic workload placement and strong governance models in cloud environments, Rahi will help its customers achieve their business goals faster and with more confidence,”

he added.

Headquartered in Fremont, Rahi Systems has offices in the U.S., Canada, India, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Source: 1