Ramp eCDN announces an enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams to securely deliver live and VoD streaming experience. Organizations set up on Microsoft Teams can access various technologies combined with enterprise-level analytics. It allows IT departments to be equipped with greater visibility to understand optimal network performance and tackle the most critical network concerns.

Deeper integration

Deeper integration between Ramp eCDN and Microsoft Teams will help organizations to scale their network to support the increase of video usage and the growth of hybrid work environments. Ramp eCDN is one of the only Microsoft partners to offer multicast, video caching, and peer-to-peer as a unified solution. Neal Stanton, Co-CEO, Ramp, said,

“Companies are increasingly dependent on video to engage and collaborate. As Microsoft Teams continues to evolve into the focal point of workplace collaboration, demand for a higher quality video experience will continue to increase substantially along with a heightened strain on the corporate network. Through our integration with Microsoft, Ramp empowers Microsoft Teams users with more flexibility than ever before. With access to all three eCDN technologies, enterprises can mix and match solutions to achieve flawless video streaming and optimal bandwidth savings, securely across their network.”

