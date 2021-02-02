Security analytics and automation provider, Rapid7 announced the acquisition of Kubernetes security provider, Alcide. The company’s second acquisition in the cloud security market in the past nine months will enhance Rapid7’s ability to provide a cloud-native security platform to its customers and facilitate continuous management of risk and compliance across their cloud environments.

Seamless Kubernetes security

Alcide aims to bridge security and DevOps with code-to-production security for Kubernetes deployments. It provides seamless Kubernetes security fully integrated into the DevOps lifecycle and processes allowing applications to be rapidly deployed while also protecting the cloud from attacks.

Alcide’s cloud workload protection platform also provides broad, real-time visibility and governance, container runtime and network monitoring, as well as the ability to detect, audit, and investigate known and unknown security threats. The acquisition will allow Rapid7 to expand and strengthen its offerings with Alcide’s capabilities with the company’s existing cloud security posture management and infrastructure entitlements capabilities. Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO, Rapid7, said,

“We are thrilled to welcome Alcide to Rapid7. The technical talent within Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem is unparalleled and we look forward to working together with the Alcide team to provide organizations with comprehensive cloud security that drives business growth and innovation.”

See more Cloud Computing News