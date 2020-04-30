Security analytics and automation provider Rapid7 announced that the company will acquire Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company, Divvy Cloud Corporation for a total purchase price of approximately $145 million, subject to adjustments, to be paid in cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020. Through DivvyCloud’s platform, Rapid7 customers will have the ability to innovate more securely, move out of data centers and into the cloud, and make infrastructure accessible and manageable.

Continuous security and compliance for cloud

DivvyCloud enables deep visibility, combined with automated prevention and real-time remediation of risk to deliver continuous security and compliance for cloud environments, including support for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, and Kubernetes. Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO, Rapid7 said,