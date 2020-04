Security analytics and automation provider Rapid7 announced that the company will acquire Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company, Divvy Cloud Corporation for a total purchase price of approximately $145 million, subject to adjustments, to be paid in cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020. Through DivvyCloud’s platform, Rapid7 customers will have the ability to innovate more securely, move out of data centers and into the cloud, and make infrastructure accessible and manageable.

Continuous security and compliance for cloud

DivvyCloud enables deep visibility, combined with automated prevention and real-time remediation of risk to deliver continuous security and compliance for cloud environments, including support for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, and Kubernetes. Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO, Rapid7 said,

“We are thrilled to welcome DivvyCloud, its customers, and the entire DivvyCloud team to the Rapid7 family. With the acceleration of cloud adoption introducing new enterprise risk areas, we’re excited to bring Security and DevOps teams together with DivvyCloud’s best-of-breed compliance, risk management, and governance for multi-cloud and container environments, while also integrating it with our Insight Cloud platform to create enduring customer value.”

