RapidScale, a Cox Business company, has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status. With this Cloud Verified designation, RapidScale proves that it offers the complete VMware-based software-defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service. RapidScale empowers organizations with a flexible and straightforward path to the Cloud.

Offering advanced VMware Cloud technologies

VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for traditional or containerized enterprise applications.

Duane Barnes, Vice President and General Manager of RapidScale, said,

“We are thrilled to be a VMware Cloud Verified partner and make IT simple and efficient for our customers. By leveraging VMware’s Cloud Verified platform, we’re able to offer industry-leading cloud services for enterprises looking to sustain a more mobile, productive, and secure workforce with other innovative VMware technologies such as Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and SD-WAN.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,500 VMware Cloud Providers leverages VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer many services in over 120 countries.

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses. Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers could provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting RapidScale as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the Cloud,”

according to Jim Aluotto, Senior Director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware.

