Pulsant has announced the appointment of Ravi Valecha as its new director of colocation sales. Valecha will be responsible for colocation sales and support the company’s focus on enabling customer transformation and growth. With its 15 years of experience as a colocation specialist, he has delivered projects across financial services, edge, hyperscale and enterprise sectors. He will rejuvenate and refocus Pulsant’s data center proposition across the UK with a view to facilitating innovation and future growth.

“It’s a really exciting time to join Pulsant, particularly with the explosion of data, along with the rise in IoT and 5G. Pulsant’s UK wide network of 10 regional data centers is uniquely positioned to exploit the opportunity outside of traditional markets such as Docklands and Slough and I am looking forward to working with the professional and expert team at Pulsant to continue to grow and develop our data center services,”

says Ravi Valecha.

Before he served as a hyper-scale data center operator where he was involved in selling multi-megawatt opportunities at Zenium. Prior to this, Valecha has worked for seven years at Telecity Group focused on selling colocation services to a number of tech giants.

“Ravi’s appointment supports our growth plans and will ensure we deliver the best solutions to our colocation and managed hosting customers. As a colocation specialist he has excellent experience in the industry and will prove a valuable addition to our growing team. We already have an excellent relationship and I am looking forward to working closely with him again,”

says Pulsant CEO Rob Coupland.