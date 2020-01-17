RealHosting that is part of parent company Total Webhosting Solutions (TWS) acquired Dutch web hosting provider Sitebytes. TWS has already made two similar acquisitions.

Sitebytes has been token over RealHosting, a company that is part of Total Webhosting Solutions. Sitebytes has 23 years of experience in web hosting. RealHosting, founded in 2001 offers services web hosting and domain registrations. RealHosting has been a part of TWS for 2 years. Further details about the acquisition of Sitebytes were not disclosed.

The right successor for Sitebytes

RealHosting has made ten acquisitions in twelve years. TWS has made two similar acquisitions in the last two months. While RealHosting has an active acquisition policy, TWS says it will make acquisitions of smaller best web hosting companies.

Founder and director Gijsbert Rochat of Sitebytes who decided to join this web hosting conglomerate with his company, Sitebytes talked about the acquisition, saying,

“For some time already, I was looking for the right successor for Sitebytes. Our customers are used to good services and I was looking for a partner with a similar philosophy. I also think it’s important to do business with a party that keeps its word. With Realhosting and TWS, it was pleasant to deal. Within just a few weeks the whole process went from handshake to final transaction.”

Sitebytes was founded in 1997 and offers web hosting, domain name registration, and virtual servers to business customers. Due to the strong consolidation among web-hosting providers, founder, and director Gijsbert Rochat decided to join this web hosting conglomerate with his company, Sitebytes.

