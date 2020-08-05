With the Jelastic partnership, web hosting company focused on academic spaces, Reclaim Hosting launched its Platform as a Service solution to their community of educators and institutions with the launch of Reclaim Cloud. According to the announcement, Reclaim Cloud accelerates development and simplifies application lifecycle management by automating deployment, scaling, clustering, continuous integration, and delivery. PaaS is open for all types of projects supporting both traditional applications and cloud-native microservices.

Container-based server infrastructure

Reclaim Cloud is a container-based server infrastructure. It also supports a wide variety of technologies, such as PHP, Java, Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, Docker, and more, and increases security and better performance with the ability to scale resources seamlessly. Jim Groom, co-founder of Reclaim Hosting said,