With the Jelastic partnership, web hosting company focused on academic spaces, Reclaim Hosting launched its Platform as a Service solution to their community of educators and institutions with the launch of Reclaim Cloud. According to the announcement, Reclaim Cloud accelerates development and simplifies application lifecycle management by automating deployment, scaling, clustering, continuous integration, and delivery. PaaS is open for all types of projects supporting both traditional applications and cloud-native microservices.
Container-based server infrastructure
Reclaim Cloud is a container-based server infrastructure. It also supports a wide variety of technologies, such as PHP, Java, Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, Docker, and more, and increases security and better performance with the ability to scale resources seamlessly. Jim Groom, co-founder of Reclaim Hosting said,
“For more than seven years Reclaim Hosting has wanted to provide its users access to a wide range of technologies beyond the traditional LAMP-based cPanel stack. With the demand of next generation applications that run across a wide-range of technology stacks and customized containers, it has become a crucial move for both our community and the future of our company to expand its offerings with Jelastic PaaS.”
