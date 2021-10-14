Red Hat announced Red Hat OpenShift 4.9 and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.4. Both solutions are designed to drive consistency of the open hybrid cloud to more highly distributed environments. The latest releases aim to meet the growing interest in information and services with their new capabilities. The general availability of single-node OpenShift for the small, full-featured enterprise Kubernetes cluster allows its users to scale existing development, deployment, and management workflows.

Single node OpenShift

Red Hat OpenShift’s latest version comes with single node OpenShift, the 3rd topology option for edge sites alongside 3-node clusters and remote worker nodes. The new feature puts control and worker capabilities into a single server. It helps fit into space-constrained environments. It also brings operational independence for edge sites by removing dependencies on a centralized Kubernetes control plane.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management provides a single, consistent view from edge locations to datacenters and cloud environments. It enables organizations to manage across sites and clusters consistently and eliminates the need for the connection to be permanent between Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management and the edge site. Additional edge-focused capabilities are:

Edge management at scale: provides users the ability to manage close to 2,000 single node Openshift clusters by a single Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management hub (available as a technology preview) along with IPv6 dual-stack support for the managed fleet. This helps deliver scalability in low bandwidth, high-latency connections, and disconnected sites.

Hub-side policy templating: This reduces the number of policies needed for high scale management scenarios by reading a single policy on the hub and applying it to varied cluster scenarios.

Zero-touch provisioning: available as a technology preview, enables users to use an assisted installer with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management on-premises, simplifying the starting complexities of high scale cluster deployments.

Red Hat stated that OpenShift 4.9 is expected to be generally available in October, and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.4 is expected to be available in November. Both products will be included in Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus.

Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president of Platforms Business Group at Red Hat said,

“Edge computing is fundamentally changing how businesses are using and interacting with data and, as edge use cases grow exponentially, consistency is imperative to managing the scale of these distributed workloads and infrastructure. The new capabilities in Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management help further extend what the open hybrid cloud is capable of, providing a common foundation for innovation from on-premises datacenters to the furthest reaches of enterprise networks.”

